SG Americas Securities LLC Has $28.90 Million Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Storage worth $28,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 93.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 291,895 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Public Storage by 777.1% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $118,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Public Storage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Public Storage News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Storage this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $291.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $324.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $321.37 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $307.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.54 and a 1 year high of $331.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is 123.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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