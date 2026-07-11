SG Americas Securities LLC Has $311,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 144,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,147 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $297,279,000 after buying an additional 187,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,252 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $111,673,000 after acquiring an additional 215,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,477,068 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,556,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,738 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of OII opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.15. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oceaneering International news, CEO Roderick A. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $191,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 397,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,203,867.33. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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