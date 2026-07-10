SG Americas Securities LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 47,126 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Radian Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Radian Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 4,834 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $174,942.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $724,089.52. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 93,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,904. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,891. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.4%

RDN opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 40.50%.The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Radian Group's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Zacks Research downgraded Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Radian Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Radian Group

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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