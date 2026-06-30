SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,838 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,914 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Oklo worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its stake in Oklo by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Oklo Price Performance

OKLO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 699,971 shares of company stock worth $44,221,357. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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