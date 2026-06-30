SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in RH $RH

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,314 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of RH worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of RH by 87.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in RH by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in RH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 492 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RH by 30.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. RH has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 3,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $446,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,520. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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