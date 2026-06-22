SG Americas Securities LLC Has $93.20 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,979 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 314,617 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vistra worth $93,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,600. This trade represents a 32.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 35,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,227 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $163.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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