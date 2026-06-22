SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 131,795 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,283 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Cigna Group worth $121,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,203,754,000 after buying an additional 414,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,396,132,000 after buying an additional 224,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after acquiring an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,065,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,256,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $279.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.36. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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