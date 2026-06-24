SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,803 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,332 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Zoetis worth $34,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Stock Up 1.3%

ZTS stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $161.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz, Howard G. Smith, Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, the Gross Law Firm, and Schall Law Firm all issued notices about a class action lawsuit and July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline for Zoetis investors, keeping legal risk in focus. Article: INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors...

Pomerantz, Howard G. Smith, Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, the Gross Law Firm, and Schall Law Firm all issued notices about a class action lawsuit and July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline for Zoetis investors, keeping legal risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Another report said Zoetis shareholders who lost money may seek to lead a securities-fraud lawsuit, adding to the overhang on the stock. Article: Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Shareholders Who Lost Money...

Another report said Zoetis shareholders who lost money may seek to lead a securities-fraud lawsuit, adding to the overhang on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage commentary still shows an average Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not broadly turning bullish yet. Article: Zoetis Inc. NYSE: ZTS Given Average Recommendation of "Hold"...

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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