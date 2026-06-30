SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,961 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 281.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,345 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ryder System worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryder System by 52.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.44.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $265.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.02 and a 200 day moving average of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.67 and a 12-month high of $284.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ryder System's payout ratio is 30.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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