SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 213,710 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,036 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Vale were worth $16,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,093 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,216,984 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vale by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 33,546 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Finally, Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company's stock.

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Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $19.00 price objective on Vale in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Insider Transactions at Vale

In other Vale news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap purchased 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $209,268.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia acquired 10,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $168,575.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 10,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,575.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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