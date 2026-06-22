SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 258,666 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 235.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,727 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 258,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of FedEx worth $131,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,085,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $3,826,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 169.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $638,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,188,140 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $343,206,000 after purchasing an additional 738,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $326.36 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $368.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $269.76 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here