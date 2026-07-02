SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 216.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,143 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Post were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Post by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Post by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 948 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,552 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.40.

View Our Latest Report on Post

Post Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of POST opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.37 and a 1-year high of $117.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,586,990.35. This represents a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

More Post News

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks said Post Holdings is seeing improving cereal demand as category trends stabilize, which could help revenue and support sentiment around the stock. How is Post Holdings Benefiting From Improving Cereal Demand?

Zacks said Post Holdings is seeing improving cereal demand as category trends stabilize, which could help revenue and support sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines were supportive, including a strong quarter for the S&P 500, but they do not appear to be specific drivers for Post Holdings. The S&P 500 Posted Its Best Quarterly Performance Since 2020. History Says This Happens Next.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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