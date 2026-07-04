SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,193 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 652.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $418.47 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $500.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.13 and a 200-day moving average of $367.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.51%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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