SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 80,465 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.37% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $198,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,770,000 after purchasing an additional 253,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,802 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $548,168,000 after purchasing an additional 242,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,563.70 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $671.18 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,546.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,232.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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