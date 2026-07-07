SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 126,198 Shares of Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the company's stock after selling 126,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Immunome were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter worth $5,884,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 714,553 shares of the company's stock worth $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,038,414 shares of the company's stock worth $129,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,788 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $3,652,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immunome by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Immunome Price Performance

Immunome stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. Immunome, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In related news, Director Isaac Barchas sold 101,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $2,134,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,604.48. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $1,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,094.51. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,050 shares of company stock worth $6,578,726. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMNM

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

See Also

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