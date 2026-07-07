SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 155,174 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 155,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Paycom Software were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 946.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Paycom Software Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $248.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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