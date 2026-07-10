SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,726 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB - Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 23,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Proto Labs were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Proto Labs

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,511,986.40. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 16,030 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,113,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,281.67. This trade represents a 46.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $1,804,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Proto Labs stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $139.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.31 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Proto Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Proto Labs from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Proto Labs from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $70.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

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