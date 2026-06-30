SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,398 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,319 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrea Anigati Kramer bought 1,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,131. This trade represents a 1.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers bought 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.05 per share, with a total value of $4,952,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,952,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 95,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,739 in the last three months. 22.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.62.

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Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 32.83%.The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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