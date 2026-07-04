SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,607 Shares of American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,385 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,607 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of American Superconductor worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,506,841 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,888 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company's stock.

Get AMSC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on AMSC

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC opened at $37.11 on Friday. American Superconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 3.22.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.10 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 32.19%. American Superconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $603,581.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,131,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,390,741.05. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $253,566.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 334,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,525,762.42. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 37,391 shares of company stock worth $1,463,119 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Superconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Superconductor wasn't on the list.

While American Superconductor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here