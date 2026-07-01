SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 358,679 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock after selling 358,679 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Evercore began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SJM

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $403,111.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,523.95. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.46%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report).

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