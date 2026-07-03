SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,101 shares of the company's stock after selling 161,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,138,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,051,110,000 after buying an additional 312,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company's stock worth $889,141,000 after buying an additional 319,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,926,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 180,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,719,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,653,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,445,000 after acquiring an additional 156,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $140.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $119.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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