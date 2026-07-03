SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 35,590 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of BankUnited worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 141.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BankUnited from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered BankUnited from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BankUnited from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $48.47 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $273.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $284.57 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $45,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $690,791.19. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $194,680.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,232.34. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report).

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