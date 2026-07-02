SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,266 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 192,939 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,662 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $331,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,616,161.46. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $111,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 134,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,089,460.83. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 42,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,732 over the last ninety days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.10 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Zillow Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Kahn Swick & Foti, Bernstein Liebhard, BFA Law, Pomerantz, and others, announced or reiterated securities fraud class action claims against Zillow, extending investor attention on allegations tied to the company’s anticompetitive agreement and potential securities law violations. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Kahn Swick & Foti, Bernstein Liebhard, BFA Law, Pomerantz, and others, announced or reiterated securities fraud class action claims against Zillow, extending investor attention on allegations tied to the company’s anticompetitive agreement and potential securities law violations. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits highlight an August 10, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline for investors who bought Zillow stock during the February 11, 2025 to May 7, 2026 class period, keeping legal and reputational risk in focus. Article Title

The lawsuits highlight an August 10, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline for investors who bought Zillow stock during the February 11, 2025 to May 7, 2026 class period, keeping legal and reputational risk in focus. Neutral Sentiment: The announcements are largely law-firm solicitations rather than new operational news, so they do not add fundamental business updates, but they may reinforce investor caution until the litigation becomes clearer. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Featured Stories

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