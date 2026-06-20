SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,039 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $2,184.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,191.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,424.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $814.48.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,580.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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