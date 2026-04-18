Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. $STEW

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW - Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,639 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,752 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JP Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,475,715 shares of the company's stock worth $27,360,000 after buying an additional 219,432 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,865 shares of the company's stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 661,687 shares of the company's stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 48,738 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 301,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company's stock.

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SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $18.02 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund NYSE: STEW is a diversified closed-end management investment company seeking high total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in income-producing securities such as corporate bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks and dividend-paying common stocks.

Portfolio managers employ active credit analysis and duration management to navigate changing market conditions and capture yield opportunities across both investment-grade and high-yield segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW - Free Report).

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