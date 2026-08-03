Shariaportfolio Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $144.62 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 65.71%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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