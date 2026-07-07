Shayne & Jacobs LLC Purchases 28,070 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,750 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises 1.2% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shayne & Jacobs LLC's holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,961,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $297,917,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6,711.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,434,076 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,022 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 155.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,045,025 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,579,726 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $349,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Weiss Ratings lowered Aptiv from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $92.33 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Aptiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.46.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. 403,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,229. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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