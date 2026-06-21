Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,746 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,088 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management's holdings in Intuit were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the sale, the director owned 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 955 shares of company stock valued at $273,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.23 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $349.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.22. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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