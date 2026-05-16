Sherman Asset Management Inc. Has $814,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sherman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 734.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sherman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cauble & Harre Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,534,364 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $118,192,000 after purchasing an additional 59,133 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 512,168 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,532 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,354,648 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $181,379,000 after buying an additional 779,274 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.55.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title

Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title

The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title

Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title

Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $119.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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