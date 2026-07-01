Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $580.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.41. The company has a market cap of $947.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its AMD price target to $615 from $505, citing stronger server CPU demand and better long-term visibility. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its AMD price target to $615 from $505, citing stronger server CPU demand and better long-term visibility. Positive Sentiment: More Wall Street firms are turning bullish on AMD as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia and into chip suppliers. Article Title

More Wall Street firms are turning bullish on AMD as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia and into chip suppliers. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s strong AI and data center growth narrative continues to attract momentum buyers and options traders. Article Title

AMD’s strong AI and data center growth narrative continues to attract momentum buyers and options traders. Neutral Sentiment: AMD has seen unusually heavy insider selling over the past six months, which may temper some investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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