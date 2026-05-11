Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,680 Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,680 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 578 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 609 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $75.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $73.63 on Monday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eastman Chemical's payout ratio is 97.39%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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