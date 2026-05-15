Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 211.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,271 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 57,906 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Shopify were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Up 2.1%

SHOP stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.67.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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