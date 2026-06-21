SHP Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,243 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative.

Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock.

Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat.

Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat. Neutral Sentiment: Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move.

Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether Dell’s premium valuation leaves less room for upside after a sharp run.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

DELL opened at $410.00 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $288.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.62. The company has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,476,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,167,546. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

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