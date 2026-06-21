SHP Wealth Management Takes $4.14 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,202 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of SHP Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Steginsky Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 680,588 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $364.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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