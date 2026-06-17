Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 5,385 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,618 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.5% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Oracle were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after buying an additional 246,243 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $186.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.61. The company has a market cap of $541.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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