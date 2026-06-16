Sienna Gestion Buys 9,789 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Sienna Gestion increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,412 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,873,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 663,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,337,000 after buying an additional 98,082 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s CFO reportedly outlined revenue growth expectations above analyst forecasts, while the bank’s push into blockchain-based trading for private equity has reinforced optimism about its long-term growth opportunities.

Citigroup’s CFO reportedly outlined revenue growth expectations above analyst forecasts, while the bank’s push into blockchain-based trading for private equity has reinforced optimism about its long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he was “very bullish” on Citigroup, adding to upbeat sentiment around the stock and the leadership team. Article: Jim Cramer on Citigroup: “Very Bullish”

Jim Cramer said he was “very bullish” on Citigroup, adding to upbeat sentiment around the stock and the leadership team. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup completed the sale of its Polish consumer banking business, marking the final exit from its non-core international consumer banking operations and signaling continued progress on simplification and capital focus. Article: C Sheds Polish Arm, Marks Final Exit From Nore-Core Consumer Business

Citigroup completed the sale of its Polish consumer banking business, marking the final exit from its non-core international consumer banking operations and signaling continued progress on simplification and capital focus. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary noted that Citigroup has been showing strong momentum, with investors rotating toward defensive financials and some trade structures targeting further upside while limiting downside risk. Article: Bullish Spread Targets Citigroup Stock Momentum With Limited Risk

Market commentary noted that Citigroup has been showing strong momentum, with investors rotating toward defensive financials and some trade structures targeting further upside while limiting downside risk. Neutral Sentiment: Citi was also mentioned in broader financial-news coverage, including a comparison of bank stocks and a note that Jane Fraser remains a highly visible industry leader. These items may support the stock’s profile, but they are less direct catalysts.

Citi was also mentioned in broader financial-news coverage, including a comparison of bank stocks and a note that Jane Fraser remains a highly visible industry leader. These items may support the stock’s profile, but they are less direct catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One Citi research note cut Brent crude forecasts, which could be a modest headwind for energy-related trading and macro expectations, though the impact on Citigroup shares appears limited. Article: Citi cuts Brent forecasts as U.S.-Iran MoU points to Strait of Hormuz flow normalization

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0%

C opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $143.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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