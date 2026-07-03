Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,962 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 51,226 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in First Solar were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar by 50.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Argus increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $212.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Solar from $300.00 to $243.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $228.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.78.

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First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.85 and a 12 month high of $320.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 498 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $107,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,428.56. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $122,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,918.34. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,105. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Further Reading

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