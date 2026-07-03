Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases 58,911 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,144.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 58,911 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,487,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,975,600,000 after purchasing an additional 188,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $895,466,000 after buying an additional 477,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 14, with analysts looking for EPS of about $1.71 and revenue of $21.81 billion, setting up a potentially important catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Wells Fargo is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 14, with analysts looking for EPS of about $1.71 and revenue of $21.81 billion, setting up a potentially important catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 from $97 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 from $97 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and is planning a double-digit dividend increase, which supports the stock’s income appeal and may help attract yield-focused investors. Article Title

Wells Fargo passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and is planning a double-digit dividend increase, which supports the stock’s income appeal and may help attract yield-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Wells Fargo could benefit from upcoming earnings, with bullish commentary centered on the stock looking inexpensive and having room to rerate if results surprise to the upside. Article Title

Several recent articles argue Wells Fargo could benefit from upcoming earnings, with bullish commentary centered on the stock looking inexpensive and having room to rerate if results surprise to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest has increased, with Zacks noting Wells Fargo is being heavily searched as traders assess the next catalyst for the shares. Article Title

Investor interest has increased, with Zacks noting Wells Fargo is being heavily searched as traders assess the next catalyst for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage suggests Wells Fargo could receive a modest earnings lift from potential tariff refunds tied to a Supreme Court decision, though this is still uncertain and not yet reflected in prior estimates. Article Title

Some coverage suggests Wells Fargo could receive a modest earnings lift from potential tariff refunds tied to a Supreme Court decision, though this is still uncertain and not yet reflected in prior estimates. Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to flag that Wells Fargo has lagged peers because of lower returns on equity and falling net interest margins, which remain key concerns going into earnings. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $261.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

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