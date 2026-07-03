Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,972 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 2.4% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.39.

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More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $300.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $324.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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