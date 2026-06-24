Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 10,702 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,346 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Get Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here