Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,646 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company's stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2%

HPE stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

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Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,102 shares of company stock worth $9,013,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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