Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,706 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,332,000 after acquiring an additional 510,551 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,815,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,140 shares of the company's stock worth $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 304,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,328,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Signet Jewelers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $110.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers's payout ratio is 19.64%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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