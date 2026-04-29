Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,337 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 59,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000.

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Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.3%

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $216.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average of $165.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $208.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Benchmark downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLAB

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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