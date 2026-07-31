Silicon Valley Capital Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,991 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 76,340 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $157.08 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a market cap of $651.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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