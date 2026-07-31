Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 18,355 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 18,355 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HD opened at $333.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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