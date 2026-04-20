Silphium Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Silphium Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 19,929 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.7% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:TJX opened at $160.55 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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