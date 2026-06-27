Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $379.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $405.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. President Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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