Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $9.41 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,723 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated's holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $445.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.90.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.77 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $369.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,467 shares of company stock worth $4,877,600. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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