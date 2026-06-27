Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 4,893 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Qualcomm by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $189.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.84. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips.

Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips. Positive Sentiment: The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path.

The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story.

Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads.

Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving.

Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat guidance, investors may still worry that much of the promised AI chip revenue is years away and that execution risk remains high, especially as Qualcomm transitions away from its handset-heavy mix.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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