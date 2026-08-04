Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,699 shares of the company's stock after selling 131,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,966,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,306,000 after buying an additional 2,138,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,243,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,389 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 38.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,138,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,845,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,248,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Silvercorp Metals to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -238.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Silvercorp Metals's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company's core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People's Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company's principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

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